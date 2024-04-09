Amitabh Bachchan has ‘quiet family bring-in at midnight’ on better half Jaya Bachan’s birthday

Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 76th birthday today. With a career spanning decades, she has won hearts with timeless classics like Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many more. Recently, she was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On her special day, her husband Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a heartfelt note for her birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a sweet note for Jaya Bachchan, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY , and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence..".

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have shared the screen together in a couple of movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sholay and many more, remaining one of the most beloved on-screen and off-screen pairs.

Jaya Bachchan talks about Big B

During What The Hell Navya season 2 podcast with Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan talked about Big B and revealed that her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, is her best friend. Navya Naveli Nanda posed a thoughtful question, asking, “If two people are just friends, do you think it's correct to put romance in between a friendship?” Adding to that, Jaya ji made a heartwarming revelation, disclosing how her husband Amitabh Bachchan is her closest friend. She said, “But it's true. My husband is my best friend. I don't hide anything from him.”

In the same podcast, The veteran actress gave an insight into red flags that she thinks can be there in a relationship. It was Navya who introduced the term red flags to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star. After which she responded, “Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say ‘tu’ or ‘tum.’ Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as ‘tum?’ It feels disrespectful.”

Jaya Bachchan is currently getting a lot of love from fans for her unfiltered presence on What The Hell Navya podcast season 2.

