Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A look back at her ‘paparazzi-ek prem katha’

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. Being a part of the film industry for more than six decades, the veteran actress is still mesmerizing audiences with her captivating acting skills. Today, April 9 marks the 76th birthday of Jaya Bachchan. On this special occasion, let's revisit the times when the Sholay actress tickled our funny bones with her fun banter with paparazzi.

A look back at Jaya Bachchan's fun banter with paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan and her 'paparazzi-ek prem katha' is one of the most talked about topics in the industry. There were times when she engaged in fun banter with them and made headlines.

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding

Most recently, the veteran actress was seen smiling at the paparazzi while leaving the Jamnagar airport with her family after attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Have a look:

2. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception

In January 2024, at the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shilhare, Jaya Bachchan posed with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and actress Sonali Bendre. When the paparazzi requested the trio to look towards them while posing, the senior actress responded in a rather sarcastic way, “Kya aap idhar angle humko seekha rahe hai. (Why are you teaching us the angle?” She then smiled at the camera person and left the spot. Take a look:

3. Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash

At Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebrations were held in Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan came with actor Padmini Kohlapure. The latter was seen holding the senior actor’s hand as they walked. When the excited paparazzi screamed her name, Jaya Ji cutely signaled them to keep quiet.

She also told the cameramen, “Ye Padmini mujhe yahan lekar aayi hai…(Padmini has brought me here)”. Later as the paparazzi told her to look in their direction, she smiled and said, “Abhi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (Don’t give me so many directions).” Jaya’s smile and pleasant mood received a warm welcome from the paparazzi.

4. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's event

Last year, Jaya Bachchan graced an event organized by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. At the event, the veteran actress posed with Sandeep and shared a warm hug. During their conversation, Sandeep called Jaya Ji an 'original.' While clicking pictures with a pap, the veteran actress shared a laugh and said, "Dekha, kitna smile karti hu main?"

Pinkvilla wishes Jaya Bachchan a very happy birthday!

