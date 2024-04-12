6 signs that prove you’re Anjali from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Among the most celebrated movies of Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001. The film stood the test of time and emerged as a cult classic in Bollywood. The star cast of the film had big names including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan among others. It is not just the storyline and music, but also the characters that have resonated well with the cinephiles.

One of the iconic characters from the film has to be Kajol’s character Anjali, who entertained us throughout the film. The role in itself is an emotion that we all have lived through. The major factor that continues to live in the audience’s heart is the relatability it carries. Thus, here we’ve enlisted some of her characteristics that are enough to prove that Anjali is your spirit animal from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

6 signs to prove you're Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

1. Have major trust issues

Are you somebody who doesn’t trust people easily? Do you also have true issues like Anjali who had major doubts about Rahul Raichand conspiring to take over their shop? How can we forget the not-so-serious conversation between her and her friend, “Main keh rahi hoon Ruksaar... woh meri dukaan hadapna chahta hain.”

2. Don’t like your neighbors

It’s okay if we really don’t admire our neighbors? Is it not? Being from an Indian household, we surely can be sweet to everyone around us as opposed to what we actually feel about them. The iconic scene of “Good morning, Mrs. Sprightley” not only gave us belly laughs but also looked so much more relatable.

3. Love your family

Kajol’s character from K3G was as carefree as one could imagine her to be. Nevertheless, as ignorant as she may look yet she kept her loved ones in her heart. Being with them in India or away in London, she always prioritized and cared for her family and always wished to reunite with them someday. How cute that indeed was!

4. You’re a dance enthusiast

Can you confidently call yourself the life of a party? Are you always ready to dance and set the dance floor ablaze with your killer dance moves? It indeed was a major characteristic of Anjali, who loved to dance, whether in love or on any festive occasion. So, if you truly love to dance, then proudly say high five to the bubbly energy that you both create.

5. You have verbal diarrhea

Are you also guilty as charged for oversharing or expressing way too much? Let’s tell you it's okay. Who wouldn’t want to speak from their heart out without fearing anyone? Remember the first iconic meeting between Anjali and Rahul Raichand when the former didn’t even mince her words and said whatnot! Hey girlies, “Take a chill pill” and don’t be embarrassed by having verbal diarrhea.

6. You believe in unfiltered talks

Let’s accept life is too short to have filters. Guess that’s what Kajol’s character led her life by? People around you may call it whatever yet if you’re straightforward and are not afraid of speaking the truth, then congratulations, you just got another sign of being an Anjali. If it wasn’t for being abashed attitude, can you imagine telling somebody, “Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar ... tab lage mard, varna lage bekaar,” in your first meeting? Of course, you might find yourself miring up in an embarrassing situation as well!

Which of these qualities can you relate to most?

