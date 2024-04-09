Bollywood Newswrap, April 9: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer OUT; Amitabh Bachchan's sweet birthday note for Jaya Bachchan

On the ninth day of April 2024, some amazing and exciting news took place in the Bollywood industry. After a long wait, the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a beautiful note for his wife, Jaya Bachchan, on her 76th birthday. Apart from these, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 9, 2024

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer out

The much-anticipated trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released today, April 9. The trailer takes us into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe. It gives a glimpse of the symphony of emotions as the characters take on stories of romance and revolution that collide in silence. The series is a vivid tale of love, loss, and redemption. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

2. Amitabh Bachchan's birthday note for wife Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan turned 76 today, April 9, and her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote a sweet note. He wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY , and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence..".

3. Manisha Koirala on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi. They last worked in the filmmaker's directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Musical, in 1996. At the trailer launch event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the actress shared, "I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me, and it's been a pleasure. It's an honor to be working with that genius. Lots of hard work, pyaar mohabbat. Humne bahut pyaar se banaya hai. Asha karte hai aap sabko ye pasand aaye (We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it). We have seen it for the first time."

4. Salman Khan-B Praak sing together at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Singer B Praak took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos of Anant Ambani's birthday event in Jamnagar. The singer posed with superstar Salman Khan and sang Duniya Jalaa Denge from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

5. Rajkummar Rao shares story of preparing himself for Srikanth film

During the trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao shared the story of how he prepared himself for the role of Srikanth Bolla in his biopic Srikanth. He said, "I wanted (Srikanth Bolla) to make him feel like I'm acting. For this I spent much time with Srikanth. This film is not about Srikanth being visually impaired. That's something is there, it's a story. We are showing a special story. It is a fact that he is visually impaired but we are not going to focus on him being visually impaired."

