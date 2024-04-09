PICS: Khushi Kapoor's April photo dump brims with endearing moments; rumored BF Vedang Raina reacts

Khushi Kapoor has swiftly established herself as one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers. Her debut performance in The Archies earned immense praise which is not surprising since talent runs in her family. Beyond her acting skills, Khushi's striking beauty captivates.

Recently, her social media posts featuring a series of April photos quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans and friends alike. However, what caught everyone's attention was a comment from her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina.

Khushi Kapoor shares adorable pictures

Khushi Kapoor recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse into her April adventures through a series of beautiful photos. The first picture showcases her in a stunning printed brown dress, exuding sheer elegance. Next, she shares a serene view of an overwater villa against the backdrop of the sea.

Following that, Khushi rocks a denim top and trousers, striking a pose for a mirror selfie. In another image, she dons a backless crop top and trousers, elegantly turning back with her hair tied in a ponytail. Then, we see her leisurely strolling through a garden, enjoying a peaceful moment.

The series takes a cute turn with a photo of an adorable furry baby gazing innocently at the camera. Lastly, a cake with "It's a wrap" written on it hints at the completion of one of Khushi's movie shoots, marking a memorable conclusion to her already eventful month.

Take a look:

The post sparked an outpouring of comments from her loved ones. Rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina dropped a series of emojis. Shanaya Kapoor expressed her affection with a heartfelt "Miss you." Rhea Kapoor playfully teased, "Excuse me, show us your face in real life." Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap, couldn't resist sharing her desire to squish the "mochi". Lastly, Orry remarked, "Second last pic was avoidable."

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of acting through her debut in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. This movie also introduced Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, to the audience. The Archies premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

She is reportedly gearing up for her next project, a romantic comedy opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, helmed by Shauna Gautam.

