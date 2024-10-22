Neelam Kothari recalls flying off from bike with her wedding dress when Chunky Panday rode it for a scene: ‘My leg was burnt’

Neelam Kothari, who appeared in several movies in the 1980s, made a solid comeback in a reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for its third season, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (title renamed). Neelam Kothari recently recalled Chunky Panday riding a bike for a scene and how she flew off from the vehicle with her wedding dress. Neelam revealed that her leg was burnt.

In a new interview with Galatta India, Neelam Kothari shared an anecdote of working with Chunky Panday on the sets of his debut film, Aag Hi Aag. Neelam spoke about the climax where her character is on the verge of being married to someone else. Chunky had to come on a motorbike in a "typical hero" style, pick her up from the mandap and go away.

The actress recalled that while she was apprehensive of Chunky riding the bike, the actor convinced her to accompany him on the vehicle.

"He's driven so fast that he has lost control. He doesn't know how to ride a bike. He's done a wheelie and I have flown off with my wedding dress and the motorbike has fallen on me. It could have been really bad. My whole leg was burnt, thanks to him. I wanted to kill him," the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star said.

Advertisement

Neelam remembered telling Chunky Panday to use a body-double for the scene after the accident, however, the actor suggested that he could perform the sequence by himself.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain star recounted that she also wanted to 'kill' him for making her wait on the sets of the 1987 film, Aag Hi Aag.

Neelam shared that she was all set to shoot after her make-up, touch-up, and rehearsals, however, Chunky went to the bathroom during the filming. The Aag Hi Aag actress added that she had to get ready and prepare for her scene again.

During the same promotion, Chunky's wife, Bhavana Pandey, who is one of the leads on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, revealed that she helped them rebuild their bond.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives also stars the original star cast, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh along with new additions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Neelam Kothari reveals her ex-husband Rishi Sethia asked her to 'wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg and drinks'