Ground Zero Review: Emraan Hashmi-led action-thriller is a film you don't want to miss watching in cinemas

Plot:

Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead along with Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and others, is based on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The officer led the successful 2003 operation that brought down the terrorist named Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba.

What works in favor of Ground Zero?

Ground Zero is one of the rare action thrillers these days that genuinely hooks the audience. The film starts at a slow pace but gradually picks up speed. The intense worldbuilding is favored by a story full of heroism, fabulous camerawork, and background music that adds to the tension.

Every movement of the characters keeps you on the edge of your seat thanks to the taut screenplay. With every scene, you feel more and more involved and by the time the interval happens, you can't wait to see what happens next.

Ground Zero is one of those films that wins the audience with honesty. While the action and thrill play a great part in the content's success, the emotions are also in the right place. In the second half, the speed dips for a while but only to set it up for a satisfactory finale.

What doesn't work in favor of Ground Zero?

Apart from a few inconsistencies in the screenplay, the music is a big letdown. Even the most emotionally charged moments don't create the desired impact because songs fail to connect. It hurts even more because you expect nothing short of excellence when it comes to music in Emraan Hashmi's films.

Performances & Direction

Emraan Hashmi lends a sincere performance as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. His conviction towards the role is visible in emotional as well as action scenes. The scenes that display the heroism of his character will make the fans of the actor proud as well. The rest of the cast, including Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari and others, have also played their parts well.

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar has done a commendable job as a director. His conviction toward the story is visible in every aspect of the movie and he deserves to be applauded for that.

Final Verdict of Ground Zero

If you have been missing a good Hindi action thriller to watch on the big screen, Ground Zero is the film you shouldn't miss. It's not just among the best films of Emraan Hashmi but also something a lot of Bollywood fans have been craving.

