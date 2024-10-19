Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Neelam Kothari reveals her ex-husband Rishi Sethia asked her to 'wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg and drinks'

Neelam Kothari, who is best known for movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Agneepath, Khudgarz, and more, returned to the screens in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. As Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3 is streaming on the OTT platform, Neelam Kothari revealed that her ex-husband Rishi Sethia asked her to 'wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg and drinks'.

During an episode of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Neelam Kothari shared her divorce experience with her former husband, Rishi Sethia. Neelam, who is married to actor Samir Soni, opened her heart out while speaking to filmmaker Ekta Kapoor.

"I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and don't drink. I was fine with everything. Changing my name also, according to me, people do that, but changing my identity, that is something I was not okay with," the actress said.

Neelam further shared that the actress reached a point where she would ask herself about allowing her former husband to say those statements. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress recalled when she would visit the supermarket or lunch, people would come up to her and ask if she was an actress. Neelam would deny it.

Neelam continued that it was hard but she wanted to make it work. The actress added that no woman on earth should have to deal with losing your identity.

In the same episode, Neelam also shared that her daughter Ahana once asked her mom about her divorce from Rishi Sethia. Recalling Ahana's words, Neelam shared that she told her that the actress is a celebrity and her friends searched about her on Google.

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18. The series stars Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. The season also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi in crucial roles.

Neelam Kothari married Rishi Sethia in 2000. The former couple filed for divorce after some time. Neelam then started dating actor Samir Soni and finally tied the knot in 2011. Two years later in 2013, they adopted a daughter, Ahana.

