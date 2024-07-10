9 best Chunky Panday movies: Aankhen, Housefull and more that will make you go Mamma Mia!

Chunky Panday started his acting career in Hindi cinema in the 1980s. The actor got his big break from film producer and former chairman of CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani as he signed him for two films. Chunky made his debut with Aag Hi Aag in 1987 and a year later, he starred in Paap Ki Duniya (1988). There are several Chunky Panday movies that you can watch in your free time.

While Chunky Panday has revamped his career in recent times, there was a period when he left Bollywood over not getting meaty roles. Chunky worked in Bangladeshi films in the 1990s and received recognition as a lead hero in the industry.

Here are 9 Chunky Panday movies to keep yourself entertained in free time

Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

1. Aankhen

Cast: Govinda, Chunky Panday, Kader Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release year: 1993

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Govinda and Chunky Panday, Aankhen was directed by David Dhawan. The story revolves around two brothers, Munnu and Bunnu, who are troublemakers at their house. They are often involved in practical jokes, one of which gets out of hand. Bunnu goes missing.

Meanwhile, his identical cousin Gauri Shankar comes to town from the village leading to a hilarious turn of events.

2. Tezaab

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Release year: 1988

Genre: Action/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by N Chandra, Tezaab was an action-romance film that starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri, Dixit, and Chunky Panday. The story is about Mahesh Deshmukh aka Munna taking revenge on Lotiya Pathan, a gangster. Chunky Panday played the role of Munna’s friend, Babban, who dies after an attack by Lotiya.

Featuring Chunky, So Gaya Ye Jahan is one of the popular songs from the film.

3. Housefull

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Release year: 2010

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: ZEE5

This Sajid Khan’s directorial featured Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, and Lara Dutta as leads. Chunky Panday played a supporting role as Akhri Pasta in the film.

Akhri Pasta is the owner of Italy’s “biggest hotel”, who lies to Sandy about Aarush’s past. His role was quite hilarious to watch.

4. Vishwatma

Cast: Sunny Deol, Divya Bharti, Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 1992

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Vishwatma starred Sunny Deol, and Divya Bharti in the leading roles. Chunky Panday was cast in a supporting role. The story revolves around Prabhat Singh, an Indian police officer, who is on a mission to capture the notorious criminal Azghar Jurrat, played by late veteran actor, Amrish Puri.

Prabhat along with Akash Bhardwaj, a former criminal, travel to Kenya to apprehend the crime lord.

5. Saaho

Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 5

Release year: 2019

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho was released in 2019. the action thriller is set in a fictional metropolis, Waaji City. The story follows two undercover agents on a mission to nab a mastermind for stealing Rs. 2000 crore.

Chunky Panday played the antagonist role of Tinu Anand’s onscreen son, Devaraj, who wants to be the leader of Waaji City.

6. Paap Ki Duniya

Cast: Sunny Deol, Neelam Kothari, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 5.1

Release year: 1988

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Sunny Deol and Neelam Kothari as leads, Paap Ki Duniya was released in 1988. The action film showcases the story of Suraj, a criminal, and Vijay, a police officer, who are at loggerheads with each other. Both have no idea that they are related to each other.

The twist comes when Suraj and Vijay learn that they are in love with the same woman.

7. Apna Sapna Money Money

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Celina Jaitley, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2006

Genre: Comedy/Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Apna Sapna Money Money starred Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Celina Jaitley, Koena Mitra, and Riya Sen.

Chunky Panday played the supporting role of Rana Jang Bahadur in the film. His Nepali accent is still cherished to date.

8. De Dana Dan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Release year: 2009

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Directed by Priyadarshan, De Dana Dan starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and Sameera Reddy as leads. Chunky Panday played the role of Paresh Rawal’s onscreen son, Nonny Chadda in the film.

His camaraderie with Paresh Rawal as the son-father duo was quite great to watch. The comedy film was released in 2009.

9. Jawaani Jaaneman

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F, and Chunky Panday

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2020

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F, Jawaani Janeman was released in 2020. Saif was cast in the role of Jazz, a 40-year-old carefree womanizer who often parties in a club owned by his best friend Rajendra Sharma aka Rocky, played by Chunky Panday.

Jazz’s life turns upside down when he meets his pregnant daughter, Tia at a bar. He also learns that Tia is his daughter from his ex-girlfriend, Ananya Singh, played by Tabu.

Hope you have enjoyed reading about the list of Chunky Panday movies. Akhri Pasta says, thank you!

