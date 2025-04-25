Box Office: Revenge of the Sith secures widest re-release ever with 2,775 theaters and USD 10 million in presales across US

Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith is making a triumphant return to the big screen for its 20th anniversary, and fans are responding with great enthusiasm. The 2005 space opera's re-release has already shattered records ahead of its official rollout on April 25, with pre-sales crossing USD 10 million and projections pointing toward a USD 20 million-plus week.

Advertisement

Exhibitors have booked Revenge of the Sith in a staggering 2,775 theaters across the United States, marking the widest release ever for a reissue. This breaks the previous record set by The Phantom Menace last year, which played in 2,700 locations during its anniversary screening. The milestone reflects both the enduring legacy of Star Wars and the continued appetite for its theatrical experience among fans.

Written and directed by George Lucas, Revenge of the Sith originally premiered in May of the aforementioned year and is widely believed to be the most impactful installment of the prequel Star Wars trilogy, as it bridges the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Darth Vader. It stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Set three years after Attack of the Clones, the narrative chronicles the devastating climax of the Clone Wars, the emergence of the Galactic Empire, and the Jedi Order’s demise. With a darker tone and emotional heft, the film was appreciated for its mature themes, even as some critics remained divided on Christensen’s performance and Lucas’s screenplay.

Advertisement

Upon its original release, Revenge of the Sith grossed USD 850 million globally and became the highest-grossing film of the year in the US. It also set a Thursday opening-day record at the time, earning USD 50 million. This re-release, driven by nostalgia and new-generation fans, could potentially push its lifetime gross even higher.

The special anniversary screening not only celebrates one of the most pivotal chapters in the Star Wars timeline but also arrives during a resurgence in franchise interest with the announcement of Ryan Gosling’s casting in Star Wars: Starfighter. The title is scheduled for a May 2027 release. Before that, fans will be treated to The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver, and more.

With record-breaking momentum already in place, Revenge of the Sith is poised once again to dominate the galaxy one theater at a time.

Which is your favorite Star Wars movie? The Empire Strikes Back Revenge of the Sith Return of the Jedi The Force Awakens

ALSO READ: Box Office: What to expect from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release