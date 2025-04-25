Thudarum Twitter Review: Is Mohanlal and Shobana starrer a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Mohanlal and Shobana's much-awaited film Thudarum has finally hit the big screens today, April 25. With its release, fans have been flocking to their nearest theaters to catch the first day, first show. If you want to enjoy this movie with your loved ones and family in cinemas, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens first.

Viewers have been praising Thudarum for its promising first half. According to one review, Tharun’s charm and energy are on full display with situational humor and self-trolls hitting perfectly. The genre shift 20 minutes before the interval has left many excited, expecting the second half to crank up the intensity.

Another viewer mentioned that the first half was superb, highlighting Tharun's direction and Mohanlal's performance. The person noted the genre shift before the interval, which added to the film's appeal.

Some viewers pointed out the film’s perfect blend of emotions and new-generation lingo. Iconic dialogues, pop culture references, and spoofs struck the right chord with the audience. Mohanlal's performance was called engaging and delightful, although the pace slowed down in the middle, which was necessary for the story’s turnaround. Additionally, Prakash Varma's role was mentioned as a pleasant surprise in the film.

"A feel-good ride for the first 35–40 minutes, followed by some solid conflicts — and guess what? An absolute interval banger! Lalettan shines throughout, Tharun delivers his career-best making, and JxBe is cooking fire," read another review.

On the other hand, another person wrote on X, "What a power-packed first half! Thudarum takes off with intensity and emotion, keeping the audience glued to the screen from the very first frame. frame looks like a painting, capturing the mood and emotions flawlessly."

Thudarum, a 2025 Malayalam crime drama directed by Tharun Moorthy, stars Mohanlal and Shobana as the main leads. With supporting roles by actors Farhaan Faasil, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and others, the film is produced by M. Renjith. Its soundtrack is by Jakes Bejoy.

