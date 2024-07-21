Neha Dhupia admits she’s been ‘struggling for 22 years’; reveals getting offers from South but not Bollywood

Neha Dhupia made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ninne Ishtapaddanu in 2003, followed by her Hindi film debut the same year - Qayamat: City Under Threat. It's been almost two decades of her in showbiz, and Neha feels the struggle continues for her.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Singh Is Kinng actress said the South has something for her, not Bollywood.

Neha Dhupia feels the business metrics are simply unpredictable

The 43-year-old admitted, "I have been struggling for 22 years to associate myself with interesting pieces of cinema.” According to her, while sometimes some movies go great at the box office, some only find a small audience. Giving examples of her films Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, and A Thursday, Neha Dhupia recalled people telling her, “This is great; we liked you in this.”

This is what makes the actress think that it is quite important to put out her work. In the same conversation, Dhupia said she received two back-to-back offers from down south, and they asked her for three months. “But when was the last time I got a Hindi film offer I don't remember,” Neha questioned, adding that the industry is going through a tough time.

Neha feels there’s no harm in knocking on doors and asking for work, but the hard part is that “the people who are providing work are struggling with the math.”

On the work front

Neha Dhupia’s latest work is in theatres, where she played the character of Malini Sharma in Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles and revolves around the rarest reproductive process, heteropaternal superfecundation, which turns the world of the trio upside down. It was released in theatres on July 19.

Earlier in the day, Neha dropped a BTS video from the sets of Bad Newz featuring Triptii and Vicky among many others. “It’s never not fun with this crazy bunch …. #maacorona ki kasam mazaa aa gaya,” she wrote in the caption, which was met with a lot of hearts in comments by Dimri among others.

