Neha Dhupia opens up about her 23 kgs weight loss; says 'Professionally, I've noticed an increase in offers'

Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She will soon be seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Ahead of the release, she opened up about the challenges of postpartum weight gain and loss with consistency, resilience, and determination.

'I feel so much better, especially in a profession where physical appearance matters a great deal,' says Neha Dhupia

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia talked about her journey of losing around 23-25 kgs. The mother of two shared that after the birth of her daughter Mehr, they went into lockdown. She eventually lost the weight as they were at home, and she could work on a deficit diet. But then she got pregnant again and added that it was a crazy span of four years, where she lost and put on weight time and again.

The Bad News actress shared that the weight loss journey didn’t kick off immediately post-delivery. She breastfed both her children for a year, which kept her appetite high and energy levels low.

"It wasn’t until a year ago that I really committed to exercise and a proper diet, shedding a total of 23 kgs since then. I still haven’t reached exactly where I wanted to in terms of my weight and inch size, but I am sure I will get there in the near future," Neha said.

Advertisement

The Chup Chup Ke actress further revealed that the transformation after her weight loss not only impacted her physical well-being but also rejuvenated her career.

She feels so much better, especially in a profession where physical appearance matters a great deal. "But, I have always embraced who I am,” she reflects, adding that despite the push for inclusivity, there’s still a preference for fit actors. “Professionally, I’ve noticed an increase in offers now, and I feel and look better in my clothes,” Dhupia added.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. Neha Dhupia will be playing a pivotal role. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will be released on July 19.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba OUT: Vicky Kaushal sets stage ablaze with his moves in Karan Aujla’s track; Triptii Dimri adds her charm