Neena Gupta recalls doing unsuitable roles during her struggling days; prayed those movies never released

Neena Gupta is currently gearing up for the release of the third season of her popular web show Panchayat where she will be reprising the role, of Manju Devi. Despite debuting almost four decades ago, it was in the last few years that Neena’s career spiked because she chose to be a rebel with a cause.

Recently while looking back at her career, the 64-year-old shared that it was really a bad situation during the initial days of her career.

Why Neena Gupta wanted to leave Mumbai every three months?

While speaking to News18 Showsha, the Vadh actress looked back on the days when she first moved to Mumbai from Delhi and shared that it was a difficult city to adjust to initially. “I thought I would return and finish my PhD but this city doesn’t let you leave. It happens so many times, it is how it is”, Neena Gupta revealed.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta recalls Masaba's reaction on watching her on-screen chemistry with reel daughter Sanvikaa in Panchayat

In the same conversation, she revealed that despite now being in a situation where she can say no to roles, there was a time she used to do anything and everything. The Badhaai Ho actor shared in Hindi, “Earlier, there was a greater need for money, so one had to do very bad things. Many times I used to pray to God that this movie shouldn’t be released. Now I can say no, I couldn’t say no before. I agree to the script that I really like, and I don’t do what I don’t like.”

Neena Gupta on being tagged as a rebel

“I don’t know why they call me a rebel; I’ve even played innocent roles”, Neena shared clarifying that she doesn’t have only strong and glamorous roles in her kitty. Neena thinks that this is because the media has created this image because she is a single mother.

Neena wondered when she would die people would write, “‘The bold Neena Gupta is no more.’ I mean, even then they won’t leave me alone. So, it’s okay, I don’t care.” For the unversed, Panchayat 3 will start streaming on Prime Video on May 28.

