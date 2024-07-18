Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal calls Kiara Advani his ‘favorite’; says he wishes to work with her in every film

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. While the actor has shared the screen with several wonderful actresses over the last 12 years, he admits that Kiara Advani is one of whom he wishes to work again and again with.

Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Kiara Advani

The duo first shared the screen in 2018’s anthology (Karan Johar’s segment) and was most recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera (2022). The former changed the career dynamics of both actors and ever since then there has been no looking back for them. Recently while promoting his Anand Tiwari directorial, Vicky called Kiara one of his ‘favourite’ people in the industry.

He said as quoted by Filmfare, “I love her as a human being, and I love her as an actor. We don't speak and meet often, but I enjoyed working with her in Lust Stories, and (then) in Govinda Naam Mera." The Masaan star further admitted that the feeling while working with Kiara is entirely different for him.

“I feel there is so much ease, there is comfort between the two of us and we feel like we've got each other's back,” Vicky said while adding that he can go on and on about her but he’s feeling emotional. However at the back of his mind whenever Vicky gets a film offer he thinks, “Yaar ye Kiara Ke saaath hoti to maza aa jata. She is really a gem of a person.”

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal’s next Bad Newz, hitting the theatres on July 19, is a movie inspired by true events and exploring the rare reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation. He will then be seen in Chaava which is a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Rashmika Mandana, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Suniel Shetty, and Divya Dutta among others.

Kaushal then also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his kitty. Kiara Advani on the other hand will be soon seen in Ram Charan-led Game Changer followed by War 2 and Don 3.

