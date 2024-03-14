Neha Dhupia recalls being 'fired' from a show after informing makers about pregnancy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia recently shared her candid thoughts on the challenges she's encountered in casting discussions. She bravely disclosed her personal experiences, recalling moments when she faced remarks about her weight. Despite the fleeting nature of the roles in question, she found herself being advised to shed pounds to fit certain character requirements. These conversations, she revealed, weren't easy, highlighting the industry's sometimes harsh standards.

I was sacked: Neha Dhupia

In an interview with Zoom, Neha Dhupia said, "When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mold that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mold, then you are not good enough. Now everyone is so diverse, casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose 7 to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition.”

She further added, "When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on, and there was no news of that show being shot for the next 8 months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for 8 months, they just said no, we don’t want to work with you. I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am ok now; at that time, it bothers you."

Neha Dhupia expressed an understanding of the need for actors to make physical changes or meet specific requirements for certain roles, especially in action-packed movies where agility matters. However, she also shared her joy at the increasing inclusivity in the industry. She appreciated the fact that there's now room for a wider variety of actors with diverse talents and attributes, making it possible for more people to find roles that suit them and showcase their abilities on screen.

Neha Dhupia talks about OTT

In a recent chat with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Neha Dhupia revealed, "If it wasn’t for OTT, then I would still be unemployed. All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed." She also confessed that breaking into production is quite challenging. Dhupia elaborated, saying, "I took a two- to three-year break and was busy doing other stuff, having children, which kept me occupied. After that, I had the urge to become a producer, but starting out as one is tough in this industry."

Neha Dhupia on the work front

Neha Dhupia hosts the captivating and candid talk show, No Filter Neha, where she dives into unfiltered discussions with celebrities from the entertainment world. The latest season, available in video format on JioTV, promises an impressive roster of stars. With appearances lined up from the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more yet to be revealed, viewers are in for a treat.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah are collaborating on a fresh web series titled Therapy Sherapy. Meanwhile, she was last seen in A Thursday with Yami Gautam.

