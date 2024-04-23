Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s alleged anger issues: ‘He has every right to be short-tempered’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The filmmaker is a master of what he does and wants his vision to translate into scenes that get immortal in the minds of audiences. Does that make Bhansali a little strict about how he deals with his cast and crew?

Actor Shekhar Suman who will be playing the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Bhansali’s upcoming sat in a conversation with Sidharth Kannan where he was heard addressing the rumours about whether SLB is short-tempered and has anger issues.

Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s alleged anger issues

“How does it matter (if he’s short-tempered)?” said Shekhar while defending Sanjay Leela Bhansali and added, “He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist. You will always notice that perfectionists are short-tempered because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level.”

While saying there are many legends in their craft but are also short-tempered, Shekhar cited examples of K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor.

Shekhar added that whoever says anything about Bhansali doesn’t matter because he has every right to be angry. The Utsav actor added, “In fact, I would want him to be even angrier, considering what we’re getting in return. Look at what he’s creating, not only for us but for posterity.”

When Ranbir Kapoor said that Bhansali used to beat him on Black sets

Ranbir Kapoor who made his debut with SLB’s Saawariya will reunite with him after almost 17 years for his film Love & War. Ranbir also assisted Bhansali in his film Black and that was the time when the actor claimed to have been beaten up by the filmmaker.

In a 2016 interview with Neha Dhupia, Ranbir said, “He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me… after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point… He got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned.”

When Salman Khan claimed Bhansali used to yell and throw things on his sets

In an old interview with Rajshri where Salman Khan showed up with his frequent collaborator Sooraj Barjatya, he was heard recalling, “He was yelling… and apparently he does that a lot. I told him to go and hang with Sooraj for a bit. He is throwing things… He told me, ‘Yeah, I am losing it.’ I said the first thing you do (is keep patience). Taj Mahal is made out of love. Mohabbat karte ho tab banta hai, nafrat se nahi (Taj Mahal is made out of love, not out of resentment).”

When Bhansali himself addressed these rumours

Last year during a Heeramandi event, Bhansali had denied these rumours and said that he is not a taskmaster. Blaming the media for building an image that he’s difficult to work with, the filmmaker detailed, “We just sit over there and find a moment which emerges out of discussion and conversation which means that I use their mind and they use my mind, we all get together and that moment of magic comes to us, which I then take credit for and say that I created the magic.”

Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.