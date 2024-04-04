Rashmika Mandanna finds THIS habit of Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor annoying; can you guess?

The popular chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, No Filter Neha 6, has been creating ripples on the internet. The sixth season of the talk show already featured notable celebrity guests including Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor among others. The latest episode was recently released, which was graced by Rashmika Mandanna. During the conversation, she got candid and talked about various things. In addition to this, she also talked about the most ‘annoying thing’ about her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor and reacted to criticism towards the film.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor's annoying habit

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha 6, Rashmika Mandanna charmed the audience with her captivating presence. During the conversation, she was asked about the most annoying habit of her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Reacting to this, the actress went on to call him ‘Zen’.

She said, “That man just doesn’t have anything going on his head. He is so peaceful like I asked him, 'What are you thinking about?', and he said, ‘Nothing’. He is full Zen! That’s like a perspective I have of him, ‘He is full Zen’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that is a blessing’," further adding the fact that as actors they are always overdriven about everything.

Rashmika Mandanna on Animal's criticism

In addition to this, she also reacted to the criticism that her last released film, Animal, received on the grounds of misogyny. In response to which, the actress mentioned that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial was about a character who is messed up in his head and can go to any extent for his father.

She expressed her views by mentioning, “It is just a film about this character, and he is just messed up in his head. He will go to any length for his father, and he is also transitioning. If you want the film to be raw, real and correct, this is how the film is going to be.”

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to trolling subjected to her character in Animal

It is worth mentioning that when the trailer of Animal was released, the actress had to face criticism for a particular Karwachauth scene for her dialogue delivery. Upon being asked if that trolling got to her, the actress revealed that it was a nine-minute scene that was appreciated on the sets during the shoot by people on the sets as opposed to the audience’s reaction.

Taking trolling in a positive stride, Rashmika shared, “In my head, I went into the space when I did the 9-min scene everyone on the set liked it, but people are now trolling me, am I living in a bubble? Are people now gonna like the scene because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t? People just know that 10-second scene. So, I don’t ever in l life want to be in a bubble, I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what really is going on. I don’t want to be like I am an actor, everything I do is cool. That’s not me.”

The actress also mentioned that it was only during the making of the film she had realized that Ranbir and Sandeep were creating something "madness". She said, “Every time we sat and talked, I was just like, ‘Do you boys realize what you guys are creating?' I was just like, 'You guys are going to nail it, man. You guys have nothing to worry about. I freaking love it."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was the highest-grossing film of 2023.

