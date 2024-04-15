Kareena Kapoor-Neha Dhupia’s ‘highlights’ of CSK vs MI match have a pouty twist; John Abraham-Angad Bedi join

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians is one of the most awaited matches of the Indian Premier League every year. Yesterday, the two teams faced each other for the first time in the 2024 season. Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Angad Bedi, and more graced the game. Neha has now given a glimpse of her ‘highlights’ of the match which had a pouty twist.

Neha Dhupia shares happy moments from CSK vs MI match with Kareena Kapoor, John Abraham, Angad Bedi

Today, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to provide her followers a glimpse into her experience of the CSK vs MI match, which took place last night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the first picture, Neha was seen cheering loudly, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, who sat alongside her, enjoyed the game with a smile. Neha’s husband Angad Bedi as well as actor John Abraham sat behind them and posed for the camera.

There was also a video where Neha was heard saying, “We are here at the match and I wanna show you the highlights.” The highlights, however, were not something one would expect. She focused the camera on Kareena putting her lipstick on, who then did her infamous pout. Neha pointed to her and said, “Highlights.”

Another clip captured Neha’s reaction as CSK cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes. Neha also posted a stunning photo with her husband Angad Bedi, with the view of the field making the backdrop.

Neha’s caption perfectly summarized her post, saying, “My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport … loved the energy … loved our #crew #mumbaiindians #chennaisuperkings #ipl.”

Have a look at Neha’s post here!

For the unversed, CSK secured a victory over MI by 20 runs. The crowd was amazed to see MS Dhoni hitting some magnificent shots while MI batsman Rohit Sharma made a century, much to the delight of the fans.

Earlier in the week, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. Neha had even shared a video of them and their kids, Mehr and Guriq, meeting the singer backstage.

