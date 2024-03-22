Katrina Kaif used to call Vicky Kaushal 'Khadoos' during early days of their relationship; here's why

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal don't make too many appearances together but every time they come together for an event or party, their chemistry is worth all the wait. Both of them also never miss a chance to praise each other during their interviews. But recently Vicky has also revealed the things about him that Katrina finds annoying.

Vicky Kaushal tells Katrina Kaif found her 'Khadoos' in the initial 2 years of their relationship

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal talked about how Katrina Kaif thought he was 'Khadoos' (Rude) in the initial 2 years of their relationship and used to refer to him by using the word khadoos.

The Sam Bahadur actor was talking about how Katrina doesn't like his stubbornness. When asked if this is because he doesn't apologize first, Vicky said that he is the first one to say sorry but sometimes, he is stubborn, until he is convinced about something.

He then explained how Katrina used to call him 'khadoos' because “She used to feel that my resting face is khadoos,” said Vicky. This is not it as Vicky also shared that Katrina called him the “most unromantic gift giver,”

Revealing the last gift he bought for Katrina, Vicky said, 'Jewellery.'

Neha Dhupia on Katrina Kaif's reaction while watching Uri: The Surgical Strike

Neha Dhupia also recalled watching Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike along with Katrina Kaif and shared her reaction to it. Even though Vicky and Katrina weren't dating each other at that time, Neha shared that Kat was going gaga about Vicky during the special screening of the film. Neha laughed and said that when the movie began, Katrina said ‘Oh! This guy’ and when they reached the interval, her expression changed, and she was like ‘This guy! Oh wow.’

Neha also recalled that when she asked Katrina to step out during the interval, she refused to do so because she did not want to miss out. Neha asked her, “Miss what? He is outside, this is here, let’s go!” She told Vicky, “I think at one point she couldn’t differentiate whether it’s the film or is it you. I mean it was almost like she was having a beautiful moment, and she was looking at you with a lot of love.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

