Katrina Kaif had a ‘beautiful moment’ at URI screening, looked at Vicky Kaushal with ‘love’ reveals Neha Dhupia

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are definitely one of the most adorable and adored off-screen duos in Bollywood. Their love for each other is evident in their eyes, their chemistry whenever they are seen together, and even in their social media posts. We've heard them express their feelings for one another on numerous occasions, but in the recent episode of No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia shared an untold story about the couple from the URI screening.

Neha Dhupia on meeting Katrina Kaif at URI’s screening

Recalling the time when a special screening for URI was held, Neha Dhupia revealed that she was at the screening with hubby Angad Bedi and they saw Katrina Kaif walking in. At that time, she was not dating Vicky Kaushal. On seeing the No Filter Neha host, the Dhoom 3 actress called her to sit with her. Neha laughed and said that when the movie began, Katrina said ‘Oh! This guy’ and when they reached the interval, her expression changed, and she was like ‘This guy! Oh wow.’

Neha further added that she asked Katrina to step out during the interval, but she refused to do so as she did not want to miss out. Neha recalled asking her, “Miss what? He is outside, this is here, let’s go!” During the chat show, she told Vicky, “I think at one point she couldn’t differentiate whether it’s the film or is it you. I mean it was almost like she was having a beautiful moment, and she was looking at you with a lot of love.” The Sardar Udham star was a bit surprised at this.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal further added that it was sweet of Katrina Kaif to come for the screening despite not feeling well and shooting for a film. He also revealed that Aditya Dhar invited her to the screening.

Vicky Kaushal on meeting Katrina Kaif

When asked about what connected her to Katrina Kaif, the actor replied, “Just 2 people meeting and genuinely finding a connection. That’s how it literally happened. Like we kept meeting, and we kept feeling that there is a connection till we just took it to the next level and we just felt like it is happening with out effort. it’s just very naturally feeling right and that’s how it happened.”

ALSO READ: ‘Even if Katrina Kaif was an astronaut, I would’ve fallen in love with her’: 5 things Vicky Kaushal expressed about his wife