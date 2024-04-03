Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to Animal's criticism for toxicity; ‘If you want the film to be raw, real…’

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has returned with the latest season of her chat show, No Filter Neha. The show has already been graced by the likes of Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and others. The upcoming episode will see Animal star Rashmika Mandanna gracing the show. During her appearance, she will be talking about several topics. In addition to this, it has been reported that the actress also reacted to the criticism that her last released Bollywood film Animal received.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal's criticism

In the upcoming episode of No Filter Neha Season 6, audiences will be in a treat as the show will be graced by Rashmika Mandanna. In the upcoming episode, she will be bringing her charm and candor to the couch. During the interactive chat session, she also talked about her last released film, Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

According to the Times Of India, she addressed the criticisms by a certain section of the audience labeling the film as toxic. In a candid conversation, she defended the film and stated that an authentic film would be like that only. She supported the film by saying, “It is a film about this character, and he is just messed up in his head. He will go to any length for his father, and he is also transitioning. If you want the film to be raw, real and correct, this is how the film is going to be.”

She also reflected on her experience during the shoot. She asserted her dedication to essay the role authentically and constantly immersing herself in the character’s mindset. Despite facing criticism, the actress expressed gratitude to the section of the audience who engaged with the film’s narrative, further requesting the viewers to embrace the film’s rawness and authenticity.

When Rashmika Mandanna defended her 'beautiful' character in Animal

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year in February during a chat with the Times Now, the actress had expressed her happiness about the film doing good business at the box office. She went on to back her character Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial and opined it was truly strong as she stood up for a man whom the whole country thought of as an alpha male.

The actress had exclaimed according to her, she is indeed a very strong woman who can go to any length to protect her family and does everything to protect it. She had mentioned, “My character in the film was written that way. I am an actor bringing the director’s imagination alive. So, everything that we actors do on set or everything we do in the film is actually what the director’s imagination is, right? So, you do as they say. If it’s any little expression or reaction that the director doesn’t like, he does another take. It’s teamwork.”

She had referred to her character as “beautiful” and asserted that she would that character many times over and that she should be offered the role because according to her character was ‘truly strong’ and she is truly a woman who had heard stories of.

“I know a lot of Indian women who are like that. So, I just wanted to do this character and I wanted to do it with full purity. I wanted to do it wholeheartedly,” Rashmika had said further adding that she did her best in bringing the director’s imagination alive. “I think as an actor, I have done my bit,” she had said on a concluding note.

