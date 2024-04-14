Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap vibe at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert; Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and kids meet ‘GOAT’

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular singers in the country. Apart from making headlines for his acting in his recent films, Diljit was recently in the spotlight when he took the stage during his concert in Mumbai and delivered an electrifying performance. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap who were seen vibing to the music. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi met the singer backstage along with their kids.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Tahira Kashyap recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from last night’s concert of Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai. In the photos, Tahira posed alongside her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

The clips showed the couple and their friends grooving to the beats as Diljit performed to famous tracks like Ikk Kudi, Lover, and more.

In the caption, Tahira expressed her feelings regarding the experience, “What a vibe @diljitdosanjh you are!! You made everyone groove Yest! I think there is a secret Punjabi in everyone, even those who have nothing to do with the region or the language! I witnessed that spunk in the entire crowd! Also every video and picture in this carousel is all (heart hands emoji).”

Check out Tahira’s post!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi meet Diljit Dosanjh backstage at his concert

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also in attendance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert yesterday with their kids Mehr and Guriq. Today, Neha shared a video on Instagram in which the family of four was seen meeting Diljit backstage. It was a heartwarming moment as Diljit shared warm hugs with the couple and sweetly greeted their kids. There were also visuals of Neha and Angad dancing energetically during the concert.

Along with her video, Neha conveyed, “We are living our Diljit Dosanjh era!!!” and added in the caption, “#GOAT …. @diljitdosanjh.”

Watch the video here!

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh recently starred in the movie Crew, which was headlined by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Diljit’s film Amar Singh Chamkila also premiered on OTT last Friday.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer