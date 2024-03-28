Ananya Panday admits she’s not ‘just friends’ with Aditya Roy Kapur; breaks silence on 1st viral PIC from Kriti Sanon’s bash

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship rumors have been going on for quite some time now. Be it them vacationing together, partying together, or traveling together, everything has been only making fans believe that there is much more than friendship between them. Well, the actress had graced the recent episode of No Filter Neha and opened up about the moment between her and the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor which sparked their dating rumors.

Ananya Panday admits being good friends with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday appeared on the latest episode of No Filter Neha. On the show, Neha Dhupia recalled the moment from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party from which a picture went viral and the rumors of her dating Aditya Roy Kapur began. It was basically a selfie of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Kriti Sanon which had the rumored lovebirds in the backdrop chatting, unaware of the picture being clicked.

Addressing this picture, Neha stated Aditya and Ananya as ‘just friends’ who were ‘just talking’. Reacting to this, Ananya quipped, “I never said just friends, like u said it… we are very good friends not just friends.” Adding further, the Gehraiyaan actress expressed that there was not much to talk about and when the picture was getting so much love, she admitted wondering why, only to realize that everyone was looking at something else. Ananya concluded by saying, “we were just talking, we were catching up.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. Her performance was praised and she won several awards for the same. Apart from this, she has Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller in the pipeline for which she has finished shooting. Apart from this, she also has her first show named Call Me Bae which will be released on Amazon Prime.

Ananya also revealed on No Filter Neha that she has yet another big film in her kitty but refrained from disclosing more about it.

