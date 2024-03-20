Pinkvilla Style and Screen Awards: Neha Dhupia ‘loved’ playing host; shares fun moments from star-studded night

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was recently held on March 18 and it was indeed quite a star-studded night. Several biggies from the glamor industry marked their presence and we wrapped up yet another edition of the awards. Well, the prestigious award night was hosted by the gorgeous Neha Dhupia, the entertaining Maniesh Paul, and the sizzling Sophie Choudry. Today, the No Filter Neha host shared some fun moments from the awards night and we bet you will love it.

Neha Dhupia hosted the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards with Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a reel that was a mix of several memorable moments from the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards. From Neha rehearsing before the award show, having fun with Maniesh Paul while hosting, receiving an award, watching hubby Angad Bedi receive an award, having a fun moment with Orry on stage to Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan doing Jamal Kudu, the video is a proof that it was indeed a memorable night.

Sharing this video Neha wrote, “Thank you #pinkvilla for the stage time … loved playing host and also taking away such a wonderful award! What a great room, what a fun night …. Loved hosting with u @manieshpaul …@sophiechoudry you 🔥🎤 up the room!”

Check out the post:

More about Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

The event was graced by a multitude of stars, including Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, adding to the glamor and grandeur of the occasion.

