WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh makes fan's day by generously giving away his jacket as souvenir during the concert

Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with another electrifying concert in Mumbai. The actor-singer mesmerized the crowd with his charm and a hit list of songs. Among the attendees were celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, Sshura Khan and Varun Dhawan, making it an unforgettable night.

The audience cheered for Diljit and even danced along to his latest tracks with some bhangra steps. Dosanjh's fans showed their love by going all out, with one lucky fan going crazy when she received the very jacket he wore on stage.

A fan is overjoyed as Diljit Dosanjh presents her with his jacket

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh's act of love caught everyone's eye as he threw some of his signature elements from his looks. From tossing his gloves from the stage to sending his jacket into the audience, Diljit won everyone's hearts. The lucky recipient of his popular black jacket was a fan named Simran Keyz. The Instagram user has a following of 134K (at the time of writing).

Sharing a video of catching the jacket on Instagram, she wrote, "This happened for real? Came to witness Diljit Dosanjh perform live but got more than I asked for Waheguru di kirpa ....Thank you Diljit for giving this priceless gift."

Take a look:

The post received an avalanche of comments. One user exclaimed, "Sooo lucky!", while another said, "Alexa, play 'Jealously Jealously' by Olivia Rodrigo." Another commenter mentioned, "We all know how much she loves Diljit paaji," and someone else humorously shared, "We all know who's GOD'S fav now."

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit was last seen on the big screen in Crew, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. His latest Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, has been positively received. He will be next seen in No Entry 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

