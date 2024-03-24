Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat exude sheer joy in PICS from their ‘unconventional’ Haldi ceremony

The year 2024 has been full of excitement so far with many Bollywood couples tying the knot. The most recent pair to join the list is Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who exchanged vows on March 15. Since then, they have been posting sweet photos from their pre-wedding celebrations. Recently, they shared some lovely moments from their joyful Haldi ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share their official Haldi pictures

On March 24, a while back, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a collaborative post on their social media handle. In a series of pictures, the couple gave a closer look at what their happy Haldi pre-wedding festivities looked like. Ditching the conventional turmeric powder for the ceremony, the couple instead used fuller's earth powder (Multani mitti) and rightly called it ‘unconventional’.

Sharing the details about the same, the caption on the post read, “Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool :) I’m grateful!", read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

For the special occasion, Pulkit looked handsome in a yellow kurta with a colorful printed design on the left side paired with white pajama, while his better half Kriti complimented him in an orange embroidered sharara suit paired with heavy earrings and maang teeka.

The series of photos starts off with a lovely picture of Pulkit and Kriti, where Pulkit plants a gentle kiss on Kriti's forehead, showing their happiness. Continuing with the tradition, they both apply Multani mitti on their faces, and then strike a pose for a breathtaking photo. Some of the pictures capture heartwarming family moments, showcasing their adorable bond. In one particular photo, after the ceremonies, Kriti and other family members playfully tear up Pulkit's Kurta, leaving him surprised while he looks at her.

Another picture features Pulkit inside the pool with a floral garland on his neck while he is caught in a cute moment with Kriti. The post concludes with a happy photo of the groom dancing to Punjabi beats with his family.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda after dating for a few years tied the nuptial knot on March 15 in Delhi in the presence of their close family members and family.

