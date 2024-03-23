Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 23: Shah Rukh Khan attends KKR vs SRH IPL match in Eden Gardens; Salman Khan makes special appearance in Arhaan Khan's podcast

On the 23rd of March, the Bollywood scene was electrified with thrilling updates, igniting anticipation among fans and media circles alike. Shah Rukh Khan graced the IPL match between KKR and SRH in Kolkata, adding to the excitement of the cricketing extravaganza. Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a noteworthy appearance on the podcast of his nephew, Arhaan. These standout moments defined a bustling day in the vibrant world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 23, 2024

1. Shah Rukh Khan attends KKR vs SRH IPL match in Eden Gardens

Today, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance at the KKR vs SRH IPL match in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, showing his unwavering support for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Videos and images from the stadium are spreading like wildfire, with fans awestruck by the superstar's impeccable style. Inside the stadium, chants of his name filled the air as he graciously acknowledged the adoration with waves and flying kisses, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

2. Salman Khan makes a special appearance in Arhaan Khan's podcast

Arhaan Khan recently made waves on Instagram as he unveiled his inaugural podcast venture, Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser video shared by Arhaan offers a glimpse into the trio's candid discussions, sharing their personal anecdotes and aspirations. They reflect on life's experiences and express their excitement for future endeavors.

Moreover, the teaser tantalizingly hints at an impressive lineup of special guests, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchlani, and more.

3. Maidaan gets a release date

Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to unveil the poster of Maidaan along with its release date. The highly anticipated movie is all set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024. Ajay's caption, "Asli khiladi dikhenge, asli #Maidaan mein. Come, cheer, and celebrate with us on 10th April, in cinemas only!" amplifies the excitement surrounding the film.

Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, Maidaan gears up for a significant showdown at the box office against Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

4. Anurag Kashyap says he is tired of helping newcomers

Anurag Kashyap has caused a stir on social media with his recent Instagram post, where he has criticized individuals lacking talent but seeking to be launched by him. In a candid note addressed to those requesting meetings, the filmmaker expressed his frustration with mediocre s*it and announced his decision to charge for such encounters.

5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share pictures from their wedding party

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat delighted their fans by sharing some captivating pictures from their wedding party on Instagram. In the first snapshot, the couple is seated before a prominent Mr and Mrs light display. Kriti looks resplendent in a flowing flower-printed gown, while Pulkit exudes charm in a classic black tuxedo. The next picture features a lively clip of them joyfully sliding down, enjoying every moment to the fullest.

The third picture captures them in the midst of a spirited dance, followed by another shot of their playful slide. Accompanying the images, the couple penned a heartfelt caption: “Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs.”

