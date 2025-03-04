Nothing here, just 40 seconds of Mismatched's Prajakta Koli stealing our breaths in her dreamy wedding moments with Vrishank Khanal

After being engaged for a few years, social media sensation and actress Prajakta Koli has finally tied the knot with her childhood friend and longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. Now, she has shared a mesmerizing video capturing the most beautiful moments from her wedding, leaving fans overwhelmed with joy and admiration.

Taking to Instagram on March 4, Mismatched fame Prajakta Koli shared a heartwarming video capturing the most beautiful moments from her wedding. From twirling in her mehendi outfit to walking down the aisle in a stunning bridal look, every frame radiates joy.

The video also features glimpses of her sangeet, reception, and special moments with Vrishank Khanal, who looks at her with pure love. With such breathtaking highlights, this video is truly unmissable.

Along with the video, Prajakta expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her team for making her wedding day special. She thanked her team members for their unwavering support over the years, calling herself lucky to have them not just as her team but as friends.

Struggling to put her emotions into words, she shared that their presence meant the world to her and that she would express her love with a heartfelt hug and happy tears.

As soon as she shared the video, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user wrote, “You looked like a dreammmmm.” Another commented, “Jiju is us, adoring you without blinking.” A fan expressed, “The Best,” while another added, “So Sundar.” Someone shared, “My heart is full seeing you happy. I love you so much @mostlysane.”

Another admirer wrote, “Trust me, you are looking so prettyy.” One user gushed, “Beautifulllll BRIDEE EVERR.” Another commented, “All my heart to you guys,” while one fan couldn’t get enough, saying, “I can watch this through the WHOLE DAY.”

Meanwhile, on February 28, 2025, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal shared a heartwarming glimpse of their wedding, leaving fans emotional and overjoyed. Set in the scenic beauty of Karjat, the venue was adorned with elegant decor, creating a dreamy atmosphere. Prajakta looked stunning in an Anita Dongre lehenga as she walked towards Vrishank under a floral canopy, accompanied by her proud parents.

The ceremony was filled with love and joy, with Vrishank stepping out of his usual reserved nature to express his affection. After exchanging garlands, they sealed their vows with a sweet kiss and a warm embrace. The wedding, officiated by a female priest, was a perfect blend of tradition and heartfelt moments, making it an unforgettable celebration.