Prajakta Koli’s Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf’s heartwarming wish for her wedding with Vrishank Khanal will melt your heart

After being engaged for a few years, social media star and actress Prajakta Koli has tied the knot with her childhood friend and longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Rohit Saraf took to Instagram Stories on February 27 to re-share Prajakta Koli’s wedding post, adding a heartfelt “Congratulations” while tagging the newlyweds. The post will melt your heart!

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday at the scenic Oleander Farms in Karjat, leading up to their wedding on February 25, 2025. The couple’s Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies radiated love and joy, while their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm.

Mithila Palkar, known for Little Things and Karwaan, shared unseen moments from Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding, wishing them a lifetime of happiness. She posted a heartfelt album featuring the couple’s Mehendi ceremony, where Prajakta glowed beside her husband, who proudly wore his traditional headgear.

The album also included a touching moment of the bride posing with her parents and a heartwarming shot of her walking down the aisle, radiating pure joy. Mithila and her sister posed with the newlyweds, later enjoying an ice gola with Bollywood friends.

The celebration was attended by TV actress Kshitee Jog, singer-activist Sushant Divgikr, celebrity chef Saransh Goila, comedian Mallika Dua, and others.

Sharing the pictures, Mithila wrote, "@mostlysane (infinity emoji) @vrishankkhanal. Congratulations, cuties! Here’s to the most magical ever after!” She described it as a collection of special moments, brimming with love and happiness.

Prajakta and Vrishank Khanal, who had been dating long before her rise to fame, got engaged in 2023 before officially tying the knot. Meanwhile, she and Rohit Saraf were last seen together in Mismatched Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.