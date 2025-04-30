Did Dilip Kumar break up with Madhubala over her inability to have children? Mumtaz spills the beans

Hindi film industry's most celebrated pair, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, who worked together in the iconic film Mughal-e-Azam, ended their relationship after dating for some time. He later married Saira Banu. Recently, actress Mumtaz opened up about their breakup and claimed they parted ways because Madhubala could not bear children.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz opened up about the end of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's relationship and said, "She didn't break up with him. He broke up with her because she couldn't have children. Instead, he married Saira Banu, who is a very nice person."

She added that Saira took great care of him until his last days, noting that though they had a huge age gap between them, love was what truly mattered in their bond.

Mumtaz further revealed that Madhubala had confided in her about the heartbreak she experienced. She shared that the actress deeply loved Dilip Kumar, whom she affectionately called Yusuf.

Mumtaz went on to reveal that Madhubala had once told her that when he got to know that the doctor said to her that she couldn't conceive because of a serious heart condition that made childbirth life-threatening, it changed everything. She suggested that his longing for a child may have influenced his decision to marry Saira Banu instead.

Mumtaz added that she does not blame Dilip Kumar for his decision, as, according to her, the desire to have children is natural. She reflected that even though he loved Madhubala, he also desired a family and ultimately married Saira Banu. Mumtaz shared, "It's so tragic that he didn't have a child with Saira as well."

For the unversed, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar dated for quite a long period, during which they starred in some iconic films like Tarana, Amar, and Sangdil. However, their love story did not culminate in marriage.

Madhubala later went on to marry famous singer Kishore Kumar, but soon her health started deteriorating and ended in sorrow. She passed away at just 36 in 1969.

