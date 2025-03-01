Prajakta Koli drops breathtaking VIDEO from her traditional wedding ceremony with ‘longtime lover’ Vrishank Khanal

Social media sensation and actress Prajakta Koli has been keeping her fans updated with all the things that happened at her wedding with Vrishank Khanal. From Haldi to Mehendi, Sangeet and finally the traditional wedding, she shared multiple images from almost all of the event. Recently, the couple also dropped a dreamy video that showcased the childhood lovers getting into matrimony in the most fun way. Check it out.

On February 28, 2025, newlywed couple, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal made fans emotional and happy with their wedding video. The clip opens with a stunning view of the location in Karjat, Maharashtra, which was beautifully decorated to celebrate the union of the lovers. Then came the bride, dressed in the Anita Dongre lehenga which was an ode to her name. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Prajakta Koli weds longtime lover Vrishank Khanal.”

Prajakta Koli drops dreamy wedding video:

With a heart full of love, eyes full of dreams and a sweet smile, she walked towards her husband under a ‘floral chadar’ accompanied by her proud and happy parents. Let’s just take a moment for the groom Vrishank, who despite being an introvert, didn’t shy away from showering love on his wife in front of the guests from the stage. The Mismatched actress enjoyed every moment that led her to the man who she loved ever since they were kids.

After exchanging garlands and making it officially, they sealed the deal with a sweet kiss and an affectionate and warm hug. The couple danced and enjoyed every phera they took together as a female priest officiated their wedding in the dreamiest setup.

Earlier, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about her relationship with her now-husband, Vrishank Khanal. The celebrity revealed that he saw her at the Ganpati puja at a common friend’s place. Khanal then managed to get her BBM pin and messaged her, asking Prajakta out. Even though she wasn’t sure if this interaction was going to take them anywhere, it ended up becoming one of the most unexpected and beautiful incidents to ever happen to her.