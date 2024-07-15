Obsessing over Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba moves? Bad Newz actor’s latest dance routine has fans going crazy; Watch

Are you still mesmerized by Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz? The infectious beats, compelling lyrics, and Vicky's unmatched dancing skills have completely captivated us. However, it seems the actor isn't planning to slow down anytime soon.

However, have you ever imagined or tried to dance on the very familiar vehicle siren audio? Known for his ability to experiment with new things, Vicky has once again pushed the boundaries with his dance routine to this crazy music, which is captivating the minds of his fans.

We simply can't stop laughing and admiring him at the same time for his creativity and dedication to his craft.

Vicky Kaushal's latest dance routine on vehicle siren has left fans in a frenzy

Karan Johar's Dharam Productions posted a video on Instagram featuring the Masaan actor and in the video, Vicky is dressed in a stylish all-black outfit. However, as soon as the video begins, fans are surprised to see him doing something unexpected.

Kaushal is seen dancing and grooving to the quirky vehicle siren, and we can't help but laugh while also admiring how well he pulls it off. It's clear he nailed the unusual dance move, and why wouldn't he?

The caption read, "@vickykaushal09 in his dance era is what everyone is here for! And we’ve got proof that he can dance like butter to anything."

Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's crazy dance on vehicle siren

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section to express their admiration for Kaushal's enthusiastic dance to the vehicle siren. One commented, "Punjabis can dance to anything, even a generator's sound." Another wrote, "Hahaha! I'm loving this! I thought I was the only one who could groove to these alarms."

Someone suggested, "Bro, try dancing to the Nokia ringtone once." Another admirer exclaimed, "He can do anything." Another comment read, "Vicky bhai has given content to all Instagram influencers." Lastly, someone simply remarked, "This is hilarious."

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz is slated to hit theaters on July 19, 2024, and the makers are building excitement by releasing tracks from the upcoming movie, driving fans into a frenzy.

The trailer promises a hilarious and chaotic comedy. It introduces Triptii Dimri's character, who, pregnant and uncertain of the father's identity, meets Vicky Kaushal's character and they fall in love. She reveals her pregnancy to him but confesses uncertainty about the baby's paternity.

Enter Ammy Virk's character, who also falls for her and discovers he might be the father. The situation escalates when doctors suggest both Vicky and Ammy could be the baby's father due to a rare condition. The trio embarks on a quest to determine the father, competing and navigating comedic twists.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Looking ahead, the URI actor has wrapped up filming for Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and has been delighting fans by sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set. Rashmika Mandanna will take on the female lead alongside Kaushal.

Furthermore, he is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

