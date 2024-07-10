Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal admits film has taken most out of him 'physically, emotionally'; says THIS about release date

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his comedy film Bad Newz. The actor has another highly anticipated movie in his lineup, and that is Chhaava. He is collaborating with director Laxman Utekar and actress Rashmika Mandanna on this period drama. Recently, Vicky opened up about how special the film was to him and revealed that it was physically as well as emotionally challenging. He also gave an update on the release date.

Vicky Kaushal enjoyed doing ‘Shakespearean drama’ in Chhaava

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal discussed his upcoming movie Chhaava. He called it a “very special” project and said, “It's probably the film that's taken the most out of me physically, emotionally. It was that kind of potent film in its drama, emotions, and everything.”

Vicky expressed his excitement about the film, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, since he had never tried anything similar before. He added that he enjoyed doing the “Shakespearean drama” besides the historical aspect of the movie. Vicky conveyed his anticipation about seeing how it finally plays out.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Chhaava is currently in post-production

During the same conversation, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he knew when the audience could expect to watch Chhaava. In response, Vicky stated, “Not yet,” adding that although the movie’s shooting had concluded, post-production was still ongoing.

He also said that AR Rahman was busy composing the score and music and mentioned that a lot of visual effects have been used in the film. Vicky disclosed his belief that the makers would be able to decide on a release date once they had a better idea of how long the process would take.

Meanwhile, Vicky is busy promoting Anand Tiwari’s movie Bad Newz, in which he shares the screen with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. Apart from Bad Newz and Chhaava, Vicky is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War, where he reunites with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

