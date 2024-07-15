Amitabh Bachchan reacts to his ‘favorite’ Novak Djokovic losing Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz: ‘It was depressing’

The internet is abuzz with excitement over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday.Carlos Alcaraz showcased an outstanding performance, securing his second consecutive Wimbledon title by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities congratulated the young star on his historic win, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his feelings about his favorite tennis player's loss.

Amitabh Bachchan on Novak Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon finals loss to Carlos Alcaroz

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Kalki 2898 AD actor penned a note for his all time favourite Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon finals loss to Spain's young talent Carlos Alcaroz.

Big B noted that Spain must be celebrating tonight, as Alcaraz from Spain won Wimbledon and Spain also clinched the EURO 24 title by beating England 2-1. He mentioned feeling depressed about his favorite, Djokovic, losing but acknowledged that Djokovic was defeated by the young and brilliant Carlos Alcaraz, and was gracious in his loss.

"T 5072 - SPAIN must be in celebration tonight .. Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon ; and Spain wins the EURO 24 , beating England 2-1 .. My favorite Djokovic lost , so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance , Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat", his tweet read.

Check out Big B's Twitter post here:

Bollywood celebrities congratulate Carlos Alcaroz for Wimbledon win

Advertisement

Several Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate Carlos for his magnificent win. Kiara Advani shared a post from the official Wimbledon page, featuring the two tennis champions embracing after the match. She reacted by posting it on her Instagram stories with multiple clapping emojis.

Similarly, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his happiness in a detailed note. He shared a picture of the winning tennis player, congratulating Carlos Alcaraz on his victory and noting it was his second consecutive win at Wimbledon. Malhotra also praised Alcaraz for defeating the legendary Novak Djokovic, adding red-heart and raising-hand emojis to his post.

Varun Dhawan also posted about the match, featuring both tennis stars. He praised Carlos Alcaraz's game for his speed and agility, and encouraged Novak Djokovic by stating that he would be back.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan appeared completely engrossed in the match. The Chandu Champion actor shared a video of Carlos Alcaraz's victory, showing him being honored by Kate Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Advertisement

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor expressed her admiration by calling Alcaraz the "GOAT," accompanied by a red heart and a rainbow emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashiwn's sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The movie opened to stellar reviews from fans and critics alike and Big B garnered praise for his groundbreaking role.

Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan doesn't move from his place on set and the reason proves he is a Megastar in true sense