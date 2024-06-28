Bad Newz Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk promise 'Kalesh not Clash'; don't miss Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff's cameo

Anticipation is soaring as the makers of Bad Newz have finally released the much-awaited trailer. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles, this Dharma Productions project has generated significant hype among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

Since the announcement, the motion and movie posters have successfully created a buzz, making it truly worth the wait. Check out the trailer below!

Bad Newz's trailer featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk out now

The trailer of Bad Newz promises to be a hilarious laughter riot. It shows Triptii Dimri's character, who is pregnant but unsure of the father's identity. She first meets Vicky Kaushal's character, and they fall in love. She tells him she's expecting but isn't sure if the baby is his.

Later, Ammy Virk's character enters the scene, and she also falls in love with him, discovering that the baby might be his as well. The chaos intensifies when doctors suggest that both Vicky and Ammy could be the fathers due to a rare condition.

The trio then sets out to determine the baby's father while competing with each other to prove their claim. The trailer also shows a special cameo by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff. Bad Newz looks like a blend of love, comedy, and emotion, promising a comedic spectacle.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Netizens react to Bad Newz trailer

Netizens were quick to dive into the comments section and express their thoughts and excitement about the movie's trailer. One wrote, "Too Funny …. loved it … This is gonna be a Banger". Another wrote, "Manmarziyan walla vicky kaushal nahi hu dialogue was personal".

One commented, "Vicky Kaushal being the biggest green flag, protecting Katrina even here." One wrote, "The Katrina reference and the enddddd". One wrote, "This is going to work only because of Vicky."

More about Bad Newz

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is set to deliver fresh excitement and entertainment with Bad Newz. The team introduced Bad Newz based on the success of the popular film Good Newwz, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike.

Bad Newz is all set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Recently, Vicky Kaushal appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The film garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics, achieving success at the box office.

Vicky's upcoming projects include Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, for which he has recently completed filming. He has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set, much to the delight of his fans.

Additionally, Kaushal is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk on the work front

Triptii Dimri last appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Looking ahead, Triptii has several exciting projects. She will star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Additionally, she also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and in Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Furthermore, she is expected to reprise her role in Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ammy was last seen in the Punjabi movie Kudi Haryane Val Di alongside Sonam Bajwa.

