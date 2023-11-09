Om Shanti Om Cast Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Arjun; what actors are upto after 16 years

Guess it’s been 16 years since the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om! Already feeling old? Nonetheless, despite years after its release, the film continues to be a fan's favorite. At the time of its release, in 2007, Farah Khan’s directorial project made massive waves at the box office. The film was about a sweet love story between Om Makhija, a junior artist, and Shantipriya, a super-successful actress. While the two are killed by the latter’s beau, Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal), Om reincarnates to avenge Shanti’s death.

Apart from the trio, Om Shanti Om also had Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, and Satish Shah amongst others. The quirks, quintessential filmy dialogues, and music are what make it a wholesome film. Of course, not to forget the iconic ‘Deewangi’ song that united the entire Bollywood in one song. While the film continues to live in our hearts rent-free, let’s take a look at what the star cast of this iconic film has been up to all these years.

Shah Rukh Khan as Om Makhija and Om Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan was seen playing the dual roles of Om Makhija and Om Kapoor. Needless to say, King Khan nailed both the characters with utmost ease. Both the characters had their journey and past, but they both carried an innocence which resonated with the fans and how.

Though Badshah Khan at the time of its release was a star already, but the 16 years later, with several record-breaking films under his name, he is rightly the global superstar and of course a caring and protective family man.

Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya

Despite being a debutant, Deepika Padukone, hands down delivered a superb performance in the film as Shantipriya. She was seen essaying the role of a successful actress unlucky in love. The amount of poise and elegance with which DP carried herself, no wonder, her wave and walk continues to be an iconic part of the film.

Her prosperous career trajectory after 16 years speaks for her. Deepika, today, is on the top of her game with several big successes to her name and exciting lineups. Interestingly, ever since her debut, she has shared screen space with SRK in so many films and all of them have worked well at the box office.

Arjun Rampal as Mukesh Mehra

A quintessential Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om had Arjun Rampal playing an antagonist, Mukesh Mehra. The actor essayed his role with so much conviction; nevertheless, fans were surprised to see him play a negative role. Notably, as per a report published in The Times of India, Farah Khan had shared that the casting for Mukesh’s character was difficult as they required somebody conventionally good-looking and probably better looking than SRK.

The versatile actor ever since then has been treating fans with his performances in various path-breaking films. Be it a negative shade or a positive role, he continues to received love from the audiences.

Shreyas Talpade as Pappu Master

Pappu Master, a loyal and a sweet friend to Om Makhija was played by Shreyas Talpade. The camaraderie between the two was a visual treat. In the film, he was a friend who stood by Om in all the situations and circumstances, no matter what. From ‘Baatlee Award’ to ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho, to puri kaynaat tumhein use milane mein jut jaati hai’, the immortal dialogues were filmed on him and Om.

Known for his amazing comic timing, Shreyas has been a part of various iconic films and rightly responsible for tickling audience’s funny bone.

Kirron Kher as Bela Makhija

It goes without saying that Kirron Kher’s role in Om Shanti Om as Bela Makhija is one of the most loved performances of her career. The actress was seen essaying the role of Om Makhija’s mother and as melodramatic she could ever be. Every time she comes on screen, she leaves a smile on audience’s face with her amusing dialogues.

Kher continues to work in films and also appears on television as a reality show judge.

Yuvika Chaudhary as Dolly

The pretty Yuvika Chaudhary relatively had lesser screen presence; nevertheless, she managed to captivate the audience with her on-screen charm. Guess it was just a start for her, rising in her career, Yuvika has been a part of various reality shows, music videos, and movies. Apart from that, she has a great social media presence with a great fan following.

Bindu as Kamini

Veteran actress Bindu was seen in the role of Kamini, the mother of Dolly (Yuvika Chaudhary). As gregarious Bindu is seen usually in her performances, this was not any different. In a long illustrious career, she has worked in so many films. The legendary actress is away from light camera action from quite some time.

Javed Sheikh as Rajesh Kapoor

Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh was seen in the role of Rajesh Kapoor, the father of Om Kapoor. He essayed the role of a famous actor. Being a part of various Pakistani and Indian films, the veteran actor was last seen in Bollywood’s 2016 release, Happy Bhag Jayegi.

