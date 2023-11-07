Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji to Kajol; here’s what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cast is upto after 25 years

Nearly 25 years back, Karan Johar brought a storm with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The story about a college romance and bond of friendship, over the years, found a different place in the audience’s heart. From Rahul and Anjali’s innocent fights to falling in love; the story struck the right chords with the fans and emerged as one of the most loved cult classics.

The film released in 1998 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Archana Puran Singh amongst others. Here we are going to take a quick look at the ensemble cast and what are they up to after more than two decades of treating fans with their iconic roles. Go ahead reading!

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna

Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Rahul Khanna, a typical college boy who considers him to be the coolest. He also wears a neckpiece with a pendant of ‘Cool’ written on it. A popular college boy, despite losing it to his best friend, Anjali, considers himself to be the best Basketball player.

While SRK was a star at the time of its release, 25 years later he is a megastar with several iconic and blockbuster hits to his name. Hands down, despite being a successful star, he is a caring and protective family man too.

Kajol as Anjali Sharma

Anjali Sharma’s transformation from being a tomboy to a grown up, essayed by Kajol couldn’t have been better. In the film, Anjali has pre-requited love for Rahul, who actually finds love in Tina Malhotra. ‘Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Rufat bi…’ who doesn’t remember this dialogue expressing her dismay to finally having Rahul in his life. Anjali surely found a separate place in audience’s heart.

After Karan Johar’s venture, Kajol has appeared in several performance-driven projects simultaneously fulfilling her mommy duties to kids, Nysa and Yug Devgan.

Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra

Rani Mukerji appeared as a quintessential sensitive and ‘beautiful’ girl in the role of Tina Malhotra. She returns to India from England to pursue her further studies. With her fashion statement, she had boys falling for her at every step she took. Despite living abroad, she is very much connected to her roots. Rahul falls in love with her at first sight. While the two get married and welcome a baby girl, Tina has the guilt of coming between two best friends.

Rani apart from emotional and sensitive roles, over the years has proved her versatility in movies like Mardaani, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Hichki amongst others. She is happily married to Aditya Chopra and a proud mother to a daughter, Adira Chopra.

Advertisement

Salman Khan as Aman Mehra

Salman Khan’s role as Aman Mehra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai left fans gushing over his soft boy image on screen. The loveable Aman, who is madly in love with Anjali, flaunted his romantic side, opposed to his usual macho rough and tough image.

Over the years, Salman has found a mammoth amount of loyal fan base and is one of the mega stars ruling Bollywood. Several super hits credited to him, it would be safe to say that he is at the pinnacle of his career.

Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna

The sweet Anjali Khanna, daughter of Rahul and Tina, was played by Sana Saeed. While KKHH fans loved her innocence in the film, this little talent is all grown up. Years after, a diva in her own right, she captivated fans with her appearance in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012 amongst others. Sana also enjoys a great fan following on social media.

Farida Jalal as Mrs. Khanna

Farida Jalal as the doting dadi and lovely mother to Rahul Khanna was a perfect blend of humor and wisdom. She continues to charm fans with her presence in several movies and TV shows.

Anupam Kher as Prinicipal Malhotra

A clumsy professor Malhotra essayed by Anupam Kher left everyone in splits with his humor. The actor with his impeccable performances continues to mesmerize audience with his fantastic acting skills in several acclaimed movies like A Wednesday, Baby amongst others.

Archana Puran Singh as Ms. Brigenza

Who doesn’t remember the fashionista Ms. Brizanga and her iconic ‘Rahul’ played by Archana Puran Singh? A sassy English teacher one may never have in their college times, Archana continues to delight fans with her roaring laughter on comedy shows.

Himani Shivpuri as Rufat Bi

Rufat Bi played by Himani Shivpuri had a short yet impactful role in the film. Ever since then, the veteran actress continues to be a household name with her gracious presence in several daily soaps and movies.

Johnny Lever as Col. Almeida

The evergreen Johny Lever brought a beaming smile to everyone’s face with his role as the camp manager, Mr Almeida. He continues to do what he does best by his captivating presence in movies like Cirkus, De Dana Dan, and others.

Advertisement

Parzaan Dastur as a silent Sikh boy

Parzaan Dastur as a silent sikh boy counting stars in the entire movie gave fans an unforgettable dialogue, "tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi na jao!". Ever since then, the all grown up Parzan Dastur is now married and actively works behind the camera as a writer and director.

Which character did you love the most; don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 12 evergreen Bollywood films that you can revisit because old is gold: DDLJ to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam