Crew: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora review Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer; Karisma Kapoor praises team

Crew, one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, finally graced the silver screen last week. This heist comedy, led by the stunning trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, has been met with resounding praise from both audiences and critics alike. Adding to the chorus of acclaim, several Bollywood celebrities have also watched the film and shared their glowing reviews. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor have showered love on the talented team behind Crew.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora praise Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

After viewing the recent film Crew, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to express his appreciation for the team. He praised producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor for their partnership, stating, “A flight worth taking... So proud of @rheakapoor for hitting it out of the park!!! Love that @ektarkapoor & rhea have formed a partnership that caters to a mainstream audience unapologetically…”

Arjun didn't hold back in applauding director Rajesh A. Krishnan either, expressing, “@rajoosworld as a director to handle a heist comedy with subtle yet reaffirming assurity I'm performances and humor amazing job sir.”

Arjun further highlighted the stellar performances of the lead cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. He said, “@tabutiful just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all… @kareenakapoorkhan aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one... Content and u both have killed it!!! @kritisanon to stand tall 'literally' & hold ur own while looking smashing as well... kudos to u!!!”

Arjun also acknowledged the contributions of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, noting, “@diljitdosanjh aap aaye screen pe toh bahar aayi Presence and charm personified... @kapilsharma commendable for u to add ur presence to a different and unique role like this…”

Wrapping up his note, Arjun extended special praise to producer Anil Kapoor, saying, “@anilskapoor what a playa the Producer and proud father... the journey continues with more films to make and stories to tell now…”

Malaika Arora, sharing a poster of the movie, couldn't contain her excitement as she lauded the film and its remarkable team. She exclaimed, “This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office ….a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon… u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro (clap emojis).”

Karisma Kapoor congratulates team of Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for the Crew team. In her Story, she gave a shoutout, declaring, “This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team.”

About Crew

Helmed by director Rajesh A. Krishnan, Crew focuses on the lives of three flight attendants portrayed by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The cast also includes the charismatic presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this comedy is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Don't miss out on the laughter-filled experience – catch the film in theaters now!

