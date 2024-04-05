Pankaj Tripathi reveals he's become 'better person' after playing Atal Bihari Bajpayee in Main Atal Hoon: 'It had a big impact on me'

No doubt, Pankaj Tripathi nailed the portrayal of India's three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon. The movie earned critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Now, in a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi precisely recalled the impact that the character had on him.

Pankaj Tripathi recalls impact of playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In a recent interview with News18, Pankaj Tripathi said, "I haven’t had the chance to meet him face-to-face, but being part of Atal Ji’s rallies was a real honor for me. It left a strong impression on me. His speeches, charisma, and the way he connected with people were truly impressive. Even without a personal meeting, those rallies taught me valuable lessons about leadership, effective communication, and connecting with the people. It deepened my respect for Atal Ji, seeing how he could inspire countless people just through his words and deeds."

He further added, "Playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon had a big impact on me. I learned many things from his character, especially his love for the country and his talent for bringing people together. One story that stayed with me was when Atal Ji said, ‘We want peace to last forever.’ This quote emphasized on the need for long-lasting peace, and summed up his dream for a peaceful society. It helped me see how important it is for leaders to focus on the country’s well-being above everything else. This experience really shifted how I look at life and politics."

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi revealed, "After portraying Atal Ji’s character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn’t like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies."

Pankaj Tripathi on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, after his role in Ravi Jadhav's Main Atal Hoon, the actor is gearing up for upcoming projects such as Stree 2 and Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.