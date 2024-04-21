Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law dies in road accident; sister in critical condition

Trigger warning: This article contains references to tragic death and accident.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently going through a tough time. As reported, the star’s sister and her husband got in a tragic car accident on Saturday, April 20. Sadly, the actor's brother-in-law wasn’t able to survive the fatal incident.

Tripathi’s sister, however, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she is currently being treated.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law dies in road accident

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was last seen in Murder Mubarak, is currently going through a heartbreaking family crisis. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the sister of the actor Sarita Tiwari and her husband, identified as Rajesh Tiwari, were traveling from Bihar to West Bengal when they got into a car accident.

It breaks our hearts to report that the brother-in-law of the 83 actor wasn’t able to survive the crash. Sarita, on the other hand, was severely injured and was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

More about the tragic incident

Apparently, the crash was so severe that the vehicle was badly injured and the police with the help of the locals had the extract the individuals from the damaged car. They were rushed to the emergency department of the Dhanbad Medical College Hospital where Tripathi's brother-in-law, also known as Munna Tiwari, was declared dead by the doctors on April 20.

However, Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari was given immediate medical assistance and was admitted to the surgical ICU of the hospital. HT stated that she remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at the SNCU.

Pinkvilla extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. We pray for the swift recovery of Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari.

