Sara Ali Khan offers advice to Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut: 'He should stick to the values'

Coming from a lineage adorned with some of Bollywood's most beloved faces, Sara Ali Khan effortlessly inherited her acting prowess from her illustrious family—her father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, and the legendary Sharmila Tagore. Despite a relatively short career spanning six years, Sara has admirably upheld her family's legacy while carving out her own niche in the film industry. Beyond her undeniable talent, Sara's down-to-earth nature has further endeared her to audiences and peers alike.

Now, all eyes eagerly turn to Sara's younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as he prepares to step into the limelight of Bollywood.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sara showered praise on Ibrahim, acknowledging his remarkable talent and expressing her heartfelt wishes for his success in the industry. With Sara's well-established presence in Bollywood, Ibrahim's journey is eagerly anticipated, as he seeks to make his mark alongside his talented family.

Sara Ali Khan offers advice to Ibrahim

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's 'aapa' said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."