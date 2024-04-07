Divyenndu confirms Munna Bhaiya will not return in Mirzapur 3; reveals reason behind his decision

Who is not a Mirzapur fan? It’s been a long time since fans have been awaiting the third season of this crime thriller and it’s finally ready to be served. The announcement of the upcoming season was recently made during the Amazon Slate reveal on March 19 but did you know your favorite ‘Munna Bhaiya’ will not be returning to the show?

Divyenndu confirms not being a part of Mirzapur 3

Actor Divyenndu who is best known for his popular portrayal of the character Munna Bhaiya, has officially announced his exit from the series. Divyenndu shared his decision during a candid conversation with Humans of Bombay where he also addressed the negative impact the role had on his personal well-being.

"On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of 'Mirzapur Season 3'” Divyenndu said leaving all Mirzapur fans heartbroken. His character of Munna Tripathi has been a central figure in the series and has earned both critical acclaim and fan love.

Why did Divyenndu say no to Mirzapur 3?

Divyenndu opened up about the challenges he faced while playing such a dark character. He shared, "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was.”

Advertisement

More about Mirzapur 3

The revelation comes after Mirzapur's production team celebrated the wrap of the third season's shooting, alongside an announcement event on March 19 that teased the new season. The third chapter will star will star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Manurishi Chadha and Isha Talwar among others.

Where Mirzapur Season 1 was released in November 2018, the second one streamed in October 2020. Despite Munna Tripathi's dramatic death by the end of the second season, speculation has been rife that the character might have returned to the third season. Still, all rumors shall rest with Divyenndu’s clarification.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy to Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3, Prime Video announces slate ft. 70 series and movies