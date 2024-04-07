WATCH: Kareena Kapoor poses alongside Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's house

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the success of her film Crew, which also features Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The actress recently attended a dinner party at Manish Malhotra's house in the city. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. All the ladies looked stunning, dressed to impress for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor attends a dinner party with her girl gang

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her fabulous girl squad painted the town red as they glammed up for a dinner soirée at Manish Malhotra's lavish abode. The dazzling divas, including sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, turned heads with their impeccable style and infectious energy. With smiles as beautiful as their outfits, they proved that nothing beats a night out with your besties. They happily posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

