WATCH: Kareena Kapoor poses alongside Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's house

Witness the glamour as Kareena Kapoor graces Manish Malhotra's dinner soirée, joined by the stunning trio of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Apr 07, 2024  |  12:23 AM IST |  3.2K
WATCH: Kareena Kapoor poses alongside Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's house
Picture Courtesy - Pinkvilla Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the success of her film Crew, which also features Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The actress recently attended a dinner party at Manish Malhotra's house in the city. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. All the ladies looked stunning, dressed to impress for the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor attends a dinner party with her girl gang

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her fabulous girl squad painted the town red as they glammed up for a dinner soirée at Manish Malhotra's lavish abode. The dazzling divas, including sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, turned heads with their impeccable style and infectious energy. With smiles as beautiful as their outfits, they proved that nothing beats a night out with your besties. They happily posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:


ALSO READ: PIC: Kareena Kapoor basks in warmth of 'Serengeti Sun' during vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur-Jeh

Related Stories

When Kiara Advani's viral scene from Lust Stories boosted sales of adult toys
entertainment
When Kiara Advani's viral scene from Lust Stories boosted sales of adult toys
Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s refreshing chemistry shines in Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer
entertainment
Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s refreshing chemistry shines in Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles