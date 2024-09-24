Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Anniversary: Actress gets emotional as her mom Reena pens emotional note for couple; ‘We gained a son’

Last year, on this day, Parineeti Chopra’s fans were swooning upon watching the actress dressed like a bride. It’s been a year since they have been enjoying their lives as man and wife. To wish them on their big day, the actor’s mom, Reena penned a heartfelt note and made a sweet wish for the couple. Parineeti’s reaction to it is all things adorable. Read on!

On the first wedding anniversary of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor’s mother, Reena Malhotra Chopra took to her social media and dropped several unseen images from the couple’s wedding last year. In her note, she also wished that their love, understanding, and respect for each other grow by leaps and bounds. Touched by her kind words, Pari took to the comments section and wrote, “Omg! Couldn't have imagined a better wish.” She also reposted her mother’s note on her IG stories and wrote, “The best best best wish.”

Take a look:

In her post, Pari’s mom Reena penned, “A year ago to the day you walked down the aisle to bring back a son for us.. the most precious gift you could have given us, Tish. We thank God for making you both meet in the magical manner in which you did! Thank you Tish for bringing Raghav into our lives. You could not have chosen better for yourself or for us.”

She also thanked Raghav for accepting the Chopra family with open arms and completing their daughter and them. She continued in her note, “Thank you Raghav for loving our wonderful, crazy girl and for accepting us all as your family so selflessly. You enrich our lives everyday with your quiet patience, humour and maturity. You complete our daughter and us! That day we didn’t give away a daughter.. we gained a son! We pray to God that your love, understanding and respect for each other grows by leaps and bounds each day and transcends all limits! We love you both ! Happy First Anniversary .. can’t believe it’s already a year.”

Take a look:

After getting engaged in May 2023, Parineeti got married to politician Radhav on September 24, 2024, at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan as per traditional ceremonies.

