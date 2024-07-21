Parineeti Chopra drops candid PIC of Raghav Chadha as she shares husband appreciation post: ‘No one like you’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The two are often seen dishing couple goals with their mushy posts and dedications on social media. In fact, the two even attended the Wimbledon Finals 2024 together. Now, days later, the actress dropped a cute ‘appreciation post’ for her husband Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra drops special appreciation post for husband Raghav Chadha

Today, on July 21, a while back, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture of her politician husband Raghav Chadha. In the picture, he is seen sitting in a café while immersed looking into his mobile phone.

Dressed in a crème shirt with beige pants and a black half-sleeve jacket, Chadha completed his look with black eye-glasses. While sharing the photo, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress kept her caption short, sweet and simple expressing, "Husband appreciation post (accompanied by smiling face and red-heart emojis) No one like you. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

Minutes later, fans gushing over the couple thronged the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoyed Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final

It was just a couple of days back, the couple was in London, enjoying the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The actress went on to share glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories and posts.

The multi-picture post offering a glimpse of their gala time together was captioned, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

In a series of pictures, we can see the couple enjoying the game, while in some of the pictures the two posed for stunning clicks. One of the pictures offered a glimpse of the couple enjoying the famous strawberries and cream.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after a short period of courtship got married in a dreamy wedding on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. The lavish ceremony witnessed several Bollywood celebs and notable political personalities in attendance.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She essayed the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur. Her nuanced performance in the film brought her immense appreciation and acclaim from critics and fans alike.

The actress has yet not announced any new project.

