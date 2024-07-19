PIC: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura finds her Pilates buddy in Helen 'aunty', calls senior actress an 'inspiration'

Celebrity stylist Sshura Khan, who is married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, often grabs headlines on the Internet. Sshura keeps posting loved-up pictures with her husband, Arbaaz on Instagram.

Sshura's latest Instagram post isn't about Arbaaz but his step-mom, veteran actress Helen.

Sshura Khan shares a picture with Helen

On July 18, Sshura Khan took to Instagram to post a new picture with Helen from their Pilates session. In her Instagram story, Sshura plants a kiss on Helen's cheek on one side. The picture also features their Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

The veteran actress can be seen making a cute pout in the photo.

Sshura tagged Helen and Yasmin in the picture and wrote, "Pilates buddies." She accompanied her post with a sweet caption for Helen. "Helen aunty, you are such an inspiration," her caption reads, followed by a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Sshura Khan's Instagram story here:

At 85, Helen inspires fans with her regular Pilates routine

Helen, who is best known for songs like Yeh Mera Dil, Mehbooba Mehbooba, and Monika O My Darling, recently began performing Pilates regularly to keep herself fit and healthy.

In June 2024, Helen was featured in Yasmin Karachiwala's video on Instagram in which she spoke about the benefits of Pilates in her life. The 85-year-old actress shared she feels "energetic, alive, and happy" after her Pilates sessions.

In the video, Helen said that Pilates "gives her a high". "I don’t have to drink or smoke to get a high. I get the high out of Pilates," she added.

More about Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan met on the sets of Arbaaz's production venture, Patna Shukla. The couple was recently spotted outside a maternity clinic in the city, however, both of them remained tight-lipped about their secret visit.

Sshura tied the knot with Arbaaz on December 24, 2023, in an intimate Nikah ceremony. Their wedding was hosted by Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her Mumbai residence. Helen is Sshura's stepmother-in-law.

Helen, at 85, is defying all odds and has proved that age is just a number.

