PIC: Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad poses with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan; thanks her for ‘best time ever’ in Goa

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, have consistently maintained a warm and supportive relationship, often expressing their affection for each other on social media. Recently, Saba, Hrithik and Sussanne were in Goa, where they celebrated the 18th birthday of Hrehaan Roshan surrounded by their loved ones. A photo capturing Saba and Sussanne posing together has surfaced, showcasing their camaraderie. Saba also extended her gratitude to Sussanne for the enjoyable time they shared together.

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan pose together during Goa getaway

Recently, Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan came together to celebrate the 18th birthday of Hrehaan Roshan, son of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne. A group picture featuring them, along with Hrithik, Zayed Khan, and other family members, went viral on social media, showcasing their joyful participation in the festivities.

Subsequently, Sussanne took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning snapshot of herself and Saba. In the photo, Sussanne exuded elegance in a black crop top paired with a matching skirt, with her arm affectionately wrapped around Saba, who donned a chic ensemble comprising a full-sleeved black top and a floral skirt. Alongside the captivating image, Sussanne expressed her gratitude, writing, “@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine.”

In a heartwarming gesture, Saba reciprocated by sharing Sussanne’s story and adding her own note of appreciation, writing, “Thanks my sooz for the best time ever.”

Have a look at their stories!

How Sussanne Khan wished her son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday

On March 28, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to reminisce about precious moments from various vacations and special occasions shared with her son, Hrehaan Roshan.

Accompanying the heartfelt video compilation was Sussanne's touching caption, which expressed her birthday wishes: “Happy happiestttttt 18 th birthday my Ray.. you have been my pillar of strength, determination, motivation and inspiration right from the day you were born.. your heart, your soul and your gentle giant of love has made me who I am today… the best of your Life is starting now.. from here to infinity the stars will shine brighter for you and all the things that you do.. #Raystar #18th #besthuman.”

