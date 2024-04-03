Born Hungry: Priyanka Chopra joins Barry Avrich's upcoming documentary as producer; actress deeply 'moved' by story

Priyanka Chopra is known for her beauty and acting prowess. The actress not only dominated Bollywood for years but also made a mark in Hollywood with her spellbinding performances. She also has a great eye for good content, which is reflected in the kind of projects that she backs. From the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger to the forthcoming Women of My Billion, Priyanka recently put her weight behind films with substance. Now the latest addition to the list is Barry Avrich’s Born Hungry.

Priyanka Chopra signs on as producer for Born Hungry

Priyanka Chopra and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry. The actress took to her Instagram to share this exciting update with her fans and followers.

She penned a long note that reads, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that.

She added, "I was so moved by Sash’s incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you." Take a look:

Born Hungry is a real-life tale about a young Indian boy who faces tough challenges. He gets separated from his family and travels far from home, relying on trains and sheer luck. Now, Sash Simpson, who went from surviving alone on Chennai's streets to becoming a famous chef in Canada after being adopted, returns to India with hazy memories, determined to reunite with his lost family.

The film premiered at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival and will be shown at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Priyanka Chopra shares why she backed Women of My Billion

Chopra's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, recently collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

At the Prime Video Presents event, the actress introduced the documentary's director and cast. She expressed her longstanding relationship with Prime Video, spanning nearly four years, and praised the platform for championing her work.

She said, "When I saw this movie – WOMB (Women Of My Billions), a country that belongs to so many people, and just knowing the violence against women is not something that happens in India, it is a global phenomenon that is not much talked about.” Priyanka noted that the documentary features Pragya Prasun, who has dedicated her life to rehabilitating women affected by various forms of violence. She also emphasized Purple Pebble Pictures' commitment to providing a platform for filmmakers passionate about telling important stories.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The star is currently filming for her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The American action-comedy film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Carla Gugino, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Jack Quaid, and others.

