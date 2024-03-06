PIC: Shahid Kapoor holds wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor close as they pose; fans say 'made for each other'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, the beloved power couple of Bollywood, never fail to captivate their fans with their enduring love story. With nearly a decade of marital bliss and the joys of parenthood with their two adorable kids, they exemplify relationship goals. Recently, the couple graced the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Now, Shahid Kapoor has shared a beautiful picture with his wife, exuding pure romance and setting new standards for couple goals.

Shahid Kapoor shares romantic picture with Mira Rajput Kapoor

On March 5th, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share an endearing picture with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. The couple exudes elegance, perfectly in sync with the jungle theme of the day two festivities. Shahid's shirt, adorned with floral motifs, complements Mira's green attire. In the photo, Shahid holds her close, his eyes brimming with adoration. The post sparked an outpouring of comments from fans.

One user remarked, "Shahid Kapoor has decided that whenever he will come online he'll make us jealous by posting one picture!" Another added, "Shahid, stop raising the bar too high." Others commented on the couple's chemistry, with remarks like "The way he holds her in his arms," "Love is in the air," and "Made for each other." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The film started slow, but but gained momentum through positive word of mouth. Excitement mounts as the actor gears up for his upcoming projects. In the action-packed thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, he will be seen alongside the talented Pooja Hegde. Additionally, fans eagerly await the release of season 2 of Shahid's popular web series, Farzi.

During a recent fan interaction, when asked about the release date of Farzi season 2, the actor responded playfully, "Art banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai" (It takes time to create art, trash can be made quickly).

